Yukon skier ponders future as Alaska university looks to axe ski program

Derek Deuling says the announcement two weeks ago came as a surprise to him.

The Yukon skier has just started his first semester at the University of Anchorage Alaska (UAA), and it's a school he chose in large part because of its elite skiing program.

Now, that program is set to be axed. The university's board of regents will make a final decision next week.

"I'm just trying to get my school going, training up, and I'm not too sure what's going to happen," Deuling said.

"[The skiing program] played a major factor in my decision to come up here. Yeah, I don't think I'd be here without the ski team, for sure."

The university announced a couple of weeks ago that it was "reconfiguring" its athletics programs, as a cost-saving measure. That means eliminating the men's and women's skiing programs, along with men's hockey and women's gymnastics.

In a news release, the school referred to "significant reductions in state funding," which has threatened the entire athletics program.

It said slashing those four specific programs will save the university approximately $2.5 million per year. The cuts would go into effect a year from now.

"Since fiscal year 2014, state funding for UAA declined by $34 million, forcing leadership to make difficult decisions about which programs and services the university can sustain long term," said Chancellor Cathy Sandeen in a written statement.

Students petition to keep programs

Students have been speaking out, writing letters and circulating petitions to urge the university to reconsider. Students in the ski program argue that it helps boost enrolment and contributes to the local economy.

Deuling says losing the ski program would be "drastic" for him, and force him to look at studying elsewhere.

He also says it would be a major loss for the school.

"We have some crazy good skiers," he said. "I hope we can keep this going for a while."

The university's board of regents is expected to make a decision about the sports programs at its meeting on Sept. 10 and 11.