United Way distributes over $100,000 to 17 N.W.T. groups for COVID-19 response
Money was provided through federal government's Emergency Community Support Fund program
United Way NWT has announced that $101,000 in funding will go to 17 different groups across the N.W.T., assisting with frontline response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funding, provided by the federal government's Emergency Community Support Fund, is aimed at supporting "a range of programs," according to a news release issued Wednesday morning.
Those include online support for students mental health, PPE equipment, cleaning supplies, food, food delivery, one-on-one support for children with disabilities, [and] growing volunteer capacity to help with prescription delivery, among other initiatives.
The release states that over 25 applications from 17 different communities were received as part of the grant program. The successful applicants from the Northwest Territories were:
- Children's First Society
- Community Government of Whati
- Gwich'in Tribal Council
- Incorporated Hamlet of Tulita
- Lutselk'e Dene First Nation
- NWT Disabilities Council
- Pehdzeh Ki First Nation
- PWK High School
- Rainbow Coalition of Yellowknife
- Sahtu Search and Rescue
- Side Door
- Sister Mary Celeste/Sister Celeste Child Development and Elder Centre
- Soaring Eagle Friendship Centre
- St. Joseph's Parish
- St. John's Anglican Church
- Teetl'it Gwichin Band Council
- Town of Hay River
- Tsiigehtchic Charter Community
- Hamlet of Tuktoyaktuk
- West Point First Nation
- Yellowknife Women's Society
The release did not provide details as to how much funding each group would receive. Funding was to be distributed to the applicants by June 10, according to the release.
The federal grant funding follows $75,000 in grants offered by United Way NWT to support seniors during the pandemic.
In May, the organization received a $75,000 donation from the Yellowknife Community Foundation, the largest in the foundation's history, in order to support COVID-19 relief in the territory.