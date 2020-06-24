United Way distributes over $100,000 to 17 N.W.T. groups for COVID-19 response

United Way NWT has announced that $101,000 in funding will go to 17 different groups across the N.W.T., assisting with frontline response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding, provided by the federal government's Emergency Community Support Fund, is aimed at supporting "a range of programs," according to a news release issued Wednesday morning.

Those include online support for students mental health, PPE equipment, cleaning supplies, food, food delivery, one-on-one support for children with disabilities, [and] growing volunteer capacity to help with prescription delivery, among other initiatives.

The release states that over 25 applications from 17 different communities were received as part of the grant program. The successful applicants from the Northwest Territories were:

Children's First Society

Community Government of Whati

Gwich'in Tribal Council

Incorporated Hamlet of Tulita

Lutselk'e Dene First Nation

NWT Disabilities Council

Pehdzeh Ki First Nation

PWK High School

Rainbow Coalition of Yellowknife

Sahtu Search and Rescue

Side Door

Sister Mary Celeste/Sister Celeste Child Development and Elder Centre

Soaring Eagle Friendship Centre

St. Joseph's Parish

St. John's Anglican Church

Teetl'it Gwichin Band Council

Town of Hay River

Tsiigehtchic Charter Community

Hamlet of Tuktoyaktuk

West Point First Nation

Yellowknife Women's Society

The release did not provide details as to how much funding each group would receive. Funding was to be distributed to the applicants by June 10, according to the release.

The federal grant funding follows $75,000 in grants offered by United Way NWT to support seniors during the pandemic.

In May, the organization received a $75,000 donation from the Yellowknife Community Foundation, the largest in the foundation's history, in order to support COVID-19 relief in the territory.