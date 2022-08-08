Whitehorse veterans commemorate U.N. peacekeepers

A moment of silence, a wreath-laying, and a few words of encouragement — that's how Whitehorse's Royal Canadian Legion branch commemorated United Nations peacekeepers on Sunday at the Veterans Square cenotaph outside of City Hall.

The short ceremony reflected on the United Nations' official creation in 1945 and paid respect to the approximately 130 Canadians who have died in peace support operations over the years.

Joseph Mewett, the president of the Whitehorse Legion, said it's important to remember and support those who have gone overseas.

Joseph Mewett, president of the Whitehorse Legion, led the ceremony outside of City Hall on Sunday by sharing a few words about the UN and those who have served overseas. (Sissi De Flaviis/CBC)

"It's the jobs of veterans, and hopefully everybody, to remember that these lives were not lost in vain," said Mewett.

The U.N. veteran also said he remembers how vital it was to feel supported when he served overseas.

"You have to feel that the people at home are behind you. If you're over there and there's no reason for you to be there, what's the point of being there?" Mewett said. "It's great to know that what you're doing there actually serves a purpose."

The UN was formed with the purpose of maintaining international peace. So far, over 125,000 Canadians have served in different missions, including Morris Cratty of Whitehorse, who joined the military in 1969. He served for six months in Cyprus and four years in NATO.

"The people in these duties are putting their life on the line for the Canadian people," said Cratty, at Sunday's event. "I'm just glad to see the turn out to remember the veteran brothers and sisters we lost doing overseas duties for Canada."

The small ceremony on Sunday welcomed current serving members of the Canadian Armed Forces and the RCMP, as well as UN veterans such as Morris Cratty, seen here wearing a maroon beret. (Sissi De Flaviis/CBC)

Whitehorse city councillor Kirk Cameron said, for him, it was important to attend the ceremony, even on a rainy Sunday afternoon.

"It is a great privilege to be there on behalf of the City, but also a number of my family members served in World War I and in World War II. So, it's a great honour for me to be here, and wearing my Legion attire," he said.

Cameron also said he wanted to recognize people in uniform around the world, especially with last week's announcement that the Government of Canada was committing 225 personnel to the British Army's ambitious program to turn Ukrainian civilians into fighting troops.

"These are highly critical pieces of the machinery of peace for our world," Cameron said.