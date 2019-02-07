Crossing picket line could result in fines, revoked membership, union says

The union representing N.W.T. government employees says in the event of a strike, members who cross the picket line could be kicked out of the union and face fines.

"If members cross a picket line, they can be subject to investigation [and] fined upwards to a day's pay for each day that they cross a picket line," said Frank Walsh, president of the Union of Northern Workers (UNW) Local 11.

Earlier this week, the UNW said it will strike as of Monday if an agreement is not reached in mediations with the territorial government this weekend. The strike would impact about 4,000 unionized employees, from school custodians to policy analysts.

Walsh said the union is using the constitution of the Public Service Alliance of Canada — the union for federal government workers, of which UNW is a part — as a guide.

Under the Public Service Alliance constitution, members can be fined up to a day's pay for each day they cross the picket line.

LATEST | Hay River health authority union members vote not to strike

It's unclear whether a day's pay refers to the amount equivalent to pay from the employer or strike pay from the union. Strike pay is $117 a day for at least four hours a day on the picket line, or doing another strike-related activity.

Walsh said the union will not be hunting down people who cross the picket line, but, "if I received a complaint, for example, from Joe Picketter that Joe Employee crossed the picket line, we would be obligated to investigate it."

These members could also have their union membership revoked, meaning they wouldn't be able to run for office in the union and couldn't vote in union elections or in future strike votes.

Walsh said as soon as members go on strike, they are no longer protected by the collective agreement.

1,900 essential workers

Approximately 1,900 people have been deemed essential and/or emergency employees, according to Todd Sasaki, a spokesperson for the Department of Finance.

He said employees deemed as essential or emergency are allowed to participate in a legal strike when they are not scheduled to work.