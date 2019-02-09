Internal UNW strike plan targets MLAs who voted against binding arbitration

An Union of Northern Workers internal document obtained by CBC says the union plans to target MLAs who voted down a motion calling for the Northwest Territories government to agree to binding arbitration.

The union says that on Monday all members of the bargaining team would strike if mediation fails.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the union is planning on holding a "strategic strike." This means that members who live in the constituency of N.W.T. MLAs who voted "no" to Friday's motion in the legislative assembly calling for the government to agree to binding arbitration would go on strike.

Earlier this week, the UNW said it will strike as of Monday if an agreement is not reached in mediations with the territorial government this weekend. The strike would impact about 4,000 unionized employees, from school custodians to policy analysts.

According to the document, a strategic strike is "a targeted withdrawal of work and services." It says certain groups would be off work at any given time. In order to perform a strategic strike, the union requires permission from the Public Service Alliance of Canada.

The move is a reaction to the motion Yellowknife Centre MLA Julie Green tabled on Friday at the Legislative Assembly. The motion called on the government to allow a mediator to impose a final agreement in negotiations with the union this weekend.

The motion was rejected with six in favour, 11 opposed and one abstention. MLAs Kieron Testart of Kam Lake, Shane Thompson of Nahendeh, R.J. Simpson of Hay River North, Frederick Blake Jr. of the Mackenzie Delta, Kevin O'Reilly of Frame Lake and Green voted for the motion. Tom Beaulieu, MLA for Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh, abstained.

It is unclear whether employees in Beaulieu's constituency would be part of the strategic strike.

Earlier this week, union president Todd Parsons said in a press release the union "would actively oppose MLAs who stand with the premier and reject [the motion]."

Members who live in the constituencies of MLAs who voted against the motion and stand on the picket line for a minimum of four hours would be given 60 per cent of the gross salary they are paid by their employer.

It's unclear if workers, represented by the union who live within the constituencies of the six MLAs who voted in favour of the motion, will be returning to work.

When asked to comment on the document, the union's director of finance and administration Kim Bailey said that it is part of an internal strategy and that the union will not be providing a comment.

CBC News reached out to the territorial government and the union multiple times to get an update on the weekend's mediation but have not heard back.

Union meetings

The union held meetings today to talk to Local 1 members about what a strike could mean for employees. A meeting was scheduled for 1 p.m., but the union had to turn away dozens of people because there wasn't enough space.

A second meeting was scheduled at Mildred Hall School at 3 p.m. to accommodate anyone who was not able to get a space in the first meeting.