Union and Many Rivers counselling reach tentative agreement

Many Rivers Counselling and Support Services' management and the Yukon Employees' Union have reached a tentative agreement. About 20 employees have been on strike in Dawson City, Watson Lake, Haines Junction and Whitehorse since Nov. 2, 2018.

In the news release, the union said it won't be releasing any more information on the agreement until members have been able to review it and vote on whether to accept or reject it.

In December, counsellor and member of the union bargaining team Larissa Korns told CBC that one of the key issues management wouldn't budge on was the flexibility for employees to set their own hours. She said that flexibility would allow counsellors to go into work early to prepare for a client, or stay late to finish paperwork.

The Yukon government launched an investigation into Many Rivers counselling services after getting complaints that the facility is not complying with regulations and its own bylaws. CBC obtained a letter sent on Nov. 27 by the government's Registrar of Societies, Fred Pretorius, to Many Rivers and an unstated number of complainants.

According to the letter, the allegations against the society include the board of directors not following due process, with respect to membership application, provide members adequate notice of an upcoming general meeting in September and November.

Some former clients held a rally earlier this month to show support for the striking workers. The goal was to pressure the Yukon government, which provides the bulk of Many Rivers' operating budget, to step in. So far it has stayed out of things.