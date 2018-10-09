Yellowknife family's home ransacked over Thanksgiving weekend

A Yellowknife family returned from a Thanksgiving weekend trip to find their home had been ransacked and the thief or thieves had stolen guns, jewellery and other valuables.

CBC News is not identifying the family. The theft has left them worrying for their safety.

"We're devastated," said the husband. "They took probably $60,000 worth of stuff."

He said the theft happened some time early Monday.

The thief or thieves entered the Rivett Crescent home through the garage and loaded up their vehicle, the husband said.

A total of 12 guns were stolen, including a 9-mm handgun with a flashlight attachment and laser sight. The firearms were kept in safes which were also stolen.

The husband said two RCMP officers responded to his report of the theft Monday evening and took photos of the crime scene.

He said he was told other officers would return to collect fingerprints, but then a police official told him the RCMP will not be examining the scene for fingerprints.

The RCMP are urging anyone with information about the theft to contact police.