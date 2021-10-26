City of Iqaluit says historic fuel spill likely source of drinking water contamination

An Iqaluit city official told CBC News that an underground fuel spill has been found near the water treatment plant, that could explain why the city had to declare an emergency due to fuel-contaminated drinking water.

"The team located an underground spill that showed signs of historic fuel adjacent to the water treatment plant in an inaccessible, below-ground void," Amy Elgersma, Iqaluit's chief administrative officer, told Mary Tatty, host of CBC's noon hour program, Nipivut.

"Testing is underway that this is the source of the reported hydrocarbon contamination," Elgersma said. "But it's fair to say this is the source."

Elgersma said the contamination in the North tank came from that underground spill, and seems to have entered the North tank "in that way."

The city has reported the spill to the Nunavut government, Elgersma said, and a firm to manage the spill and remove it has been hired.

She said it's hard to say when the spill happened, but that it is a historical spill.

The spill is being cleaned up "as we speak, and [is] contained," Elgersma said.

"The city has completed the remedial work to remove the hydrocarbons from the water treatment plants as well as any remaining hydrocarbons in the treated reservoir."

Piped tap water still unsafe to drink

Residents and businesses in the city that received water through city pipes (i.e. whose water is not delivered by regularly scheduled trucks) remain under the do not consume order until further notice, Elgersma said.

However, people can now use water from those taps for showering and bathing, including pregnant women, infants and newborns, she said. Laundry, dishes handwashing can also happen with that tap water, but people should not be drinking it or cooking with it.

The affected tank was pumped out and bypassed to separate it from the rest of the treatment process earlier on in the crisis, Elgersma said.

She said the water treatment plant "is still able to achieve its chlorine contact time and disinfectant requirements because we have the large potable treated water reservoir."

They city's engineers are working to develop a plan for site remediation, which will happen "later on," Elgersma said.

Flushing of the distribution network is underway, and is expected to continue until Thursday.

Testing is also being done throughout the water treatment and distribution system, Elgersma said. Because of the remedial efforts so far, she said it is expected that the results will show "undetectable levels of hydrocarbons, in compliance with health guidelines."

She said in the coming days, residents can expect to see guidelines on flushing for those who get piped water.