Workplace program revitalized for Ulukhaktok students

For the first time in three years, students in Ulukhaktok, N.W.T., will take part in a program that connects them with work opportunities.

A few months ago, Helen Kalvak Elihakvik school principal Patrick MacIntyre reached out to workplaces in the community to gauge their interest in a workplace program offered by the school.

School principal Patrick MacIntyre revamped the workplace program for students in Ulukhaktok, N.W.T. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

"I got a very positive response," he said. "[Students] are getting prepared for the work environment that they are familiar with and now they are getting the skills to match."

It was 2018 the last time students could access a program where they receive school credits for working a job in the community, said MacIntyre.

A few times a week, eight students spend a few hours at their workplace assignments at the Ulukhaktok Community Corporation, the housing association, the Northern Store and Co- Housing Association, the Northern Store and CO-OP, to name a few.

MacIntyre says that he tried to match students up jobs that related to their interests and skill-sets.

The more you can expose students to opportunities, the more likely they are going to make choices that are informed," said MacIntyre.

He knew that student Albert Okheena wants to go down south to college to learn a trade, so he placed him with the Ulukhaktok Housing Associaton.

So far, the 17-year-old says he's enjoying getting some new skills.

Albert Okheena, who is interested in the trades, knows how to work on snowmobiles and ATVs, experience he says he's bringing to his work on houses and furnaces. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

"I'm basically just learning about houses and furnaces … I've been used to mechanics and working on snowmobiles and ATV's. It's pretty similar," he said.

Okheena says he's enjoying the opportunity to be mentored by adults in the community, and that he can take on those roles in the future.

"I can be there for the next generation," he said. "It's good learning for me because I think it would be a good job for me when I'm older."

The work experience he gains through the program helps build your resume and can be used to get a future job, he said.

Bill Goose, 16, is completing his work placement at the local Northern Store where he's worked as a clerk and learned to stock the shelves.

Goose had been working at the Northern Store before, but now he's earning credits at school for it.

Billy Goose is earning school credits for his work at the Northern Store. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

I'd been really liking the job a lot, and it's just really fun to me."

MacIntyre hopes this workplace exposure can set up students for success as they start to think more seriously about their futures, and what they might want to do for a living.

The school has also begun to display pamphlets from post-secondary institutions and held virtual presentations from universities about the programs they offer, which is a first for the school.

"We are showing them the careers they can have," he said. "They get a taste of what skills they need to use in the real world, [and] learn about the education [they] need, to get what they want."