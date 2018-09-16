There's about to be fewer puppies in Ulukhaktok thanks to a mobile veterinary clinic

Residents of Ulukhaktok, N.W.T., were able to have their dogs vaccinated, treated, spayed and neutered for the first time without taking an expensive plane ride.

On Monday, the hamlet flew in a team of four from the NWT SPCA to set up a temporary veterinary clinic in the community, where it remained over the last week.

Susan Kaodloak, Acting Senior Administration Officer of Ulukhaktok, noted it's expensive to bring a mobile clinic to a remote community, costing several thousand dollars for plane tickets, accommodations, wages and food.

The isolated hamlet with a population of about 400 people is located on the coast of the Arctic Ocean.

"That's why the hamlet stepped in and offered this one time thing and we're hoping, you know, we'll be able to do it in the future but it is quite expensive," she said.

A learning experience

Kaodloak said not only was the clinic beneficial for the animals in the community, it was also a great learning opportunity for many of the youth who have never met a veterinarian before.

"I've actually heard a few of the kids telling their parents I'm going to be a vet when I grow up," she said.

Michelle Tuma is one of the veterinarians who travelled to Ulukhaktok. Between Tuesday and Friday afternoon she said officials treated about 30 dogs.

"Everybody here is so amazing. Every community member is so welcoming and we are just so appreciative that they have invited us here," she said.

She said she was especially touched by how much people care for their dogs.

"All the dog owners here love their dogs and have a really special bond whether they are work dogs or living in their home," she said. "It's really nice to see that special connection that they have with their dogs here and that they are bringing to them to see us and help them keep them healthy."

'We do what we can with what we have'

Beyond the costs of bringing a veterinary clinic to remote communities, Tuma said performing surgeries can also be tricky.

In Ulukhaktok, she explained that they set up shop at the former day shelter, a three-bedroom home, with equipment they brought with them to the community.

"We do what we can with what we have and we get everything done," she said.

Tuma said it's important for communities to have access to veterinary services to keep both animals and people living there healthy and safe.

"We've heard from many community members that ... there's so many puppies, there's too many puppies, so that's going to be the number one thing ... is decreasing the amount of loose dogs, of unwanted dogs, of roaming dogs," she said.

The services also include vaccinations to protect dogs from diseases that can be spread among animals or be transmitted to humans like rabies.

