Women's group in Ulukhaktok secures funding to work toward safe shelter

Ulukhaktok, N.W.T., is one step closer to having its own shelter for women and children fleeing family violence.

The federal government announced funding of up to $972,000 in a news release on Wednesday. It's earmarked from the $601.3 million included in the 2021 budget for efforts to end gender-based violence.

One of the recipients is the newly-formed Tahiuqtiit Women's Society, which says it will use the funds to work toward creating a family shelter in Ulukhaktok.

"We're very excited," said Janine Harvey, the group's executive director. "We'll be able to do a lot for our community, and I'm grateful for all the support we've got."

The Qaujigiartiit Health Research Centre in Iqaluit is also receiving a portion of the funding. The nonprofit research institute has previously discussed intentions to build a community wellness hub in the city.

'Hopefully, we'll have a place here in Ulukhaktok'

The Tahiuqtiit Women's Society officially formed in summer 2021. After noticing a need in the community, Harvey said several women got together to find ways they could better support those fleeing violence.

"It's really hard here for us here in Ulukhaktok, because we're a fly-in community," Harvey said. "There's a lot of barriers … with programs and access for the health and well-being of our people."

Tahiuqtiit now has eight board members, all of whom identify as Inuit. Harvey said they've started hosting sewing circles and distributing food hampers to low-income families with cash from the N.W.T.'s Anti-Poverty Fund.

Down the line, the group wants to create workshops that help Inuit women gain skills for employment.

However, Harvey stressed that building a safe shelter remains at the core of their vision.

Janine Harvey is the executive director of the Tahiuqtiit Women’s Society. (Submitted by Janine Harvey)

"I want to make sure that we don't have to tell victims that they have to leave … the whole community, leave their home, leave their job, leave their education and leave with their kids because they're escaping family violence," she said.

"Hopefully, we'll have a place here in Ulukhaktok, where we are being that support for victims, making sure that we're doing advocacy for them, and that we are respecting and honouring our Inuit values."

Creating network of shelters

There are currently five family violence shelters operating in the N.W.T., including one in Tuktoyaktuk and one in Inuvik.

Harvey declined to go into the specifics of the funding Tahiuqtiit is receiving, but said the money will be used to start developing policies and procedures for the proposed shelter, and to hire a program manager.

She said the group hopes to eventually create a network of shelters with other Inuit communities.

"There's no doubt in my mind that we are going to make some leading waves for other Inuit to do stuff like this. It's much needed in small communities across the North."