Ulukhaktok's internet issue finally fixed

After a second bout of unreliable Internet and phone services for Ulukhaktok residents, Northwestel says the problems are fixed.

In February, a short power outage causes service to cut in and out for eight days. Northwestel said the poor Internet was because of a "technical issue" that caused "network congestion" in the community.

Those services were back up and running just in time for a blizzard to hit Ulukhaktok on March 15, when the community faced a second round of poor Internet and phone services.

"There were times it would kick in for a few hours so we could do a few debit transactions or people could pull out money but it was never consistent," said one member of the hamlet, who asked not to be named.

Northwestel said it flew technicians to investigate the problem as soon as it was safe, and that the most recent service problems were not related to the ones back in late February.

This time, the cause was discovered to be a broken part on the community's satellite dish.

Ulukhaktok's mayor, Joshua Oliktoak, said this was temporarily repaired Tuesday and that Northwestel sent a brand new part to be installed by Wednesday afternoon.

"It was kind of hard on the community, but now it's restored and hopefully stays good for a long time, now that they've figured out what's wrong."

Northwestel said they will give customers in the community credits for the loss of service.