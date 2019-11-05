Ulukhaktok's community-owned internet could deliver 10x speeds of Northwestel

The days of the internet monopoly in Ulukhaktok, N.W.T. are numbered.

A $20,000 investment by a non-profit in the Arctic hamlet will establish a new community-owned and -operated internet service provider as early as next summer.

The local network could offer higher speeds, too — as much as five to ten times the roughly one megabyte per second download speed of the basic package offered by Northwestel, the territory's only service provider.

The initiative was spearheaded locally by 20-year-old Sydone Okheena, who took part in training provided by Internet Society on building and maintaining a small-scale internet service provider.

The training modules, normally delivered online, had to be shipped to the community on USB sticks and donated laptops because of the poor internet service in the area.

Mark Buell, the North American bureau director for Internet Society, said the initiative was about providing the community with another, better option.

"Generally speaking, service with a community network is cheaper, because the community would run it as a not-for-profit service," Buell said.

"What money people would pay to have internet access … stays in the community instead of going to a company from down south."

Buell also said, if successful, the network could be a local job creator, as more people could be employed to maintain and operate the network.

Sydone Okheena is spearheading the effort to establish a community network in Ulukhaktok. She's travelling to complete her technical training with the Indigenous Hawaiian community of Pu`uhonua O Waimanalo. (Angela Gzowski)

Internet could improve 'by a huge degree'

Antennas purchased by Internet Society should arrive in the community by spring or summer 2020, Buell said, allowing Okheena and others to set up a local LTE network.

The speeds on that network would improve by 2021, when they plan to connect to new low-earth orbit satellites.

"Those speeds will grow by a huge degree," said Buell.

Internet Society is a global non-profit established in 1992 by the "founders of the internet," Buell said — "the people who created the technologies that went on to become the global internet as we know it."

Its funding comes from fees paid to register .org domains.

"We work around the world, and have done so for 27 years, to connect the most difficult places in the world to connect — everywhere from India to the former Soviet Republic of Georgia," said Buell.

The hamlet was identified as a possible location for a local network pilot project at the Indigenous Connectivity Summit held last November in Inuvik, N.W.T.

The Inuvialuit Regional Corporation, Buell's former employer, approached Internet Society with the idea of working with the hamlet of Ulukhaktok to establish a community network, Buell said.

Ulukhaktok is only the second community to take part in the project. Pu`uhonua O Waimanalo, an Indigenous community outside Honolulu, Hawaii, was the first — their network is coming online this week.

"In North America, we know that there are many millions of people who are either experiencing poor quality service on the internet or have no service whatsoever," said Buell. "We see it as our role to connect those communities."

Buell said if other communities are interested, Internet Society can provide training and fundraising assistance to build local networks of their own.