Mobile ultrasound coming to Dawson City, Watson Lake

People in Dawson City and Watson Lake, Yukon, will soon be able to access ultrasound services at their local hospital.

That will save them from making trips to Whitehorse for the services.

The Yukon government says starting next month, a sonographer will visit Watson Lake and Dawson City for a week at a time, every other month, with portable equipment.

"It's actually really just a laptop and a handheld device," said Matt Davidson of Yukon Hospitals.

"With advancements in technology it gets quite a bit easier to offer services like this, on a more mobile basis."

Ultrasounds use high-frequency sound waves to generate images of the body's insides. They're used in obstetrics, but also for diagnosing and treating conditions associated with the liver, kidneys, and other internal organs.

"Ultrasounds are actually one of the fastest-growing ... medical imaging services," Davidson said.

He said Whitehorse hospitals receive about 9,000 ultrasound requests annually. He anticipates about 450 annual requests for the new service in Watson Lake and Dawson City, based on referral numbers from recent years.

The service is not expected to cost the government any extra money, Davidson says — costs should be offset by the reductions in medical travel.

"We constantly evaluate ways to bring services closer to Yukoners, where appropriate," he said.

The sonographer's first visit to Dawson will be from Jan. 14 to 17, and Watson Lake from Feb. 18 to 20. Most appointments have already been booked for those dates, according to the government.