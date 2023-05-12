A year after fleeing the war, Ukrainian mother and daughter settle into small-town N.W.T.

Solomiia Demianova struggled when she started kindergarten in Fort Simpson, N.W.T.

"First when I get here, I cry because I didn't know how to speak English," she said.

Her mom, Varvara Mnatsakanian, wrote phrases like "I want to drink" on Solomiia's palm to show her teachers.

Now, Solomiia, 6, can have full conversations in English.

The mother and daughter pair have called Fort Simpson home for the past year after fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Community is 'precious'

They had help locally from the community's pharmacist, Andrew Panshyn.

Panshyn knew Mnatsakanian from their university days in Kyiv — he's also Solomiia's godfather.

Panshyn said he still gets goosebumps when he thinks back to the first time he heard about explosions in Kyiv last year.

In the early days of the conflict, he felt like he couldn't just watch what was happening in his home country.

"To stay in shock or to be afraid, it's not productive," he said. "We need to be productive to win this war. So I started thinking, 'How can I help here? What can I do?'"

He contacted Mnatsakanian and explained that if she made it to the Polish border, he'd be able to help.

From there, Panshyn and Mnatsakanian worked through Canada's fast-track program for Ukrainian refugees.

Andrew Panshyn (right) has been the pharmacist in Fort Simpson since 2017. He is Solomiia's godfather and helped bring her and her mother to Canada from Ukraine. (Submitted by Varvara Mnatsakanian)

Canada has taken in more than 200,000 Ukrainians.

It took about a month and a half, but finally Mnatsakanian and Solomiia arrived in April last year.

"This sense of community is precious," said Panshyn.

"When the war happened, everyone helped us, including bringing my friends here."

'Time to think'

"When they arrived, of course people expressed their interest and then people started [to ask] how can we help," said Panshyn.

Mnatsakanian said the community came together to give her and Solomiia clothes, toys, food, everything they needed to settle in.

Going from a city of two million people to a village of 1,200 on the Mackenzie River was a shock — but it also offered a reprieve.

"When you have a high level of stress and you come here from this terrible war situation, this place is absolutely amazing," she said. "You can relax here; you have time to think about your life."

Language was also the biggest hurdle for Mnatsakanian. While she'd done a bit of writing in English, having to speak it daily was challenging,

Still, she has managed to find her own place to live and is working at the Bannockland Inn. She also does online work for a European pharmaceutical company.

Future unclear

The uncertainty of the war still weighs on her and Solomiia.

Her parents miss their granddaughter and she misses them. Solomiia also misses her father — a psychologist turned soldier.

Before the conflict, Mnatsakanian says she was organized, made plans, and focused on achieving her goals.

Now?

"I'm like lost," she says.

She'd like to go to university, but the language barrier and not knowing how long they will be in Canada makes it hard to commit.

Solomiia Demianova celebrated her sixth birthday in Fort Simpson. She started kindergarten in the community and has since learned to speak English. (Submitted by Varvara Mnatsakanian)

While they wait, Mnatsakanian doesn't want Solomiia to lose her Ukrainian culture, especially her language.

In the past year, Solomiia's English has flourished, but her Ukrainian has waned.

In the fall, she'll be starting Ukrainian school to make sure she's able to keep up when they return to their home country — whenever that will be.

"It's very loud, all these drones and rockets," said Mnatsakanian. "For my daughter, if we come back … I just [think it would] broke her mental health."

Now Solomiia doesn't have to worry about bombs or rockets. Instead she gets to focus on school, picnics and rocks.

She told CBC she'd like to be a geologist when she grows up.

For now, the pair is holding strong together.

"My mom is the best mom ever in the whole entire life," said Solomiia. "She's [my] queen."