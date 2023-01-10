From war zone to Whitehorse: How social media brought these Ukrainian dancers to Yukon

Two professional dancers from Ukraine have found a new home in Whitehorse through an unlikely source: the social media platform Instagram.

A year ago, Olexii Ogarov and his wife Violetta Umanes were living out their dream in Odesa, Ukraine, teaching dance, touring and competing in championships.

But when Russia invaded Ukraine, everything changed.

"Yup, changed quite a bit," said Ogarov.

No longer dancing, they then found themselves hiding out in a basement alongside nine other families, guarding their lives along with about 40 others.

"We have duties in the night time, to hear when missiles attack, " Ogarov recalled.

"Before the missiles come you hear the whistle and you have a few seconds, maybe a minute before it hits. Everybody sleeps around you and if you hear the missile you just wake everyone up and run."

That life had become Ogarov's new reality.

"When the war starts, I tell you truth: I don't want to dance anymore," said Ogarov.

Then one night, while on patrol, came a stroke of good fortune.

Ogarov was scrolling his Instagram feed when a job posting popped up. The Heart of Riverdale Community Centre in Whitehorse was looking for two dance instructors.

Ogarov leads a class in Whitehorse. (George Maratos/CBC)

Somehow the ad had found its way to Ograrov's feed.

"It was a lucky situation," said Ogarov. "I sent a direct message and within one minute got an answer. I was like, wow, this is cool."

Andrea Simpson-Fowler runs the Heart of Riverdale. She was preparing to hire someone else when she was contacted by Ogarov.

"[Ogarov and Umanes] applied and we did an interview," said Simpson-Fowler. "They did a video and it was very heartfelt and I just knew they were the right people."

Simpson-Fowler said she interviewed the couple as they sat in their basement shelter while bombs were being dropped around them.

"Can you imagine that?" said Simpson-Fowler. "They're getting shelled, hiding out in a basement talking about how much they love dance."

'Just good people'

It's now been six months since Ogarov and Umanes made the move to Canada. They're fitting in well and adjusting to their new life in the Canadian North.

"I miss my family and my home for sure," said Umanes. "I thought it would be hard to have a long night and very short day, but in real life it's easy just because we have a lot of work which we really like."

'Our heart is now with the Heart of Riverdale,' said Ogarov. (George Maratos/CBC)

The couple are teaching all ages of the next generation of Yukon dancers.

"They fit in excellent, I mean they're just good people," said Simpson-Fowler. "They jive with everyone."

Now work is underway to try and make the couple's temporary home in the Yukon more permanent.

"I really appreciate what's happened here in Yukon with us," said Ogarov. "Our heart is now with the Heart of Riverdale — we are so grateful to these people."