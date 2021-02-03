2 cases of COVID-19 UK variant in Fort Chipewyan

The Mikisew Cree First Nation says a variant of COVID-19 that originally surfaced in the UK has arrived in Fort Chipewyan, Alta.

In a news release posted to its Facebook page, the First Nation says there are two positive cases of the COVID-19 B-1-1-7 variant in the community.

The hamlet is in northern Alberta about 228 kilometres from the N.W.T. border. According to information published by the government of Alberta, there are more than 2,200 cases of this variant in the province.

Anyone with symptoms listed on the news release is asked to get tested for COVID-19 because the variant detected is far more contagious and transmissible than other strains of COVID-19, the release says.

Anyone with known exposure to a COVID-19 case, even if their swab tested negative, must still isolate for 14 days from the day of exposure.

The release also says those who have been inoculated with a COVID-19 vaccine must adhere to community public health measures in place to minimize the possibility of transmission. That includes staying home when feeling sick, wearing a mask and physical distancing from others.

The news of the variant comes shortly after the Fort Chipewyan winter road closed for the season on Tuesday at noon. There is no longer any vehicle access to the community while it's closed.

The Northwest Territories government has not reported any confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the territory.