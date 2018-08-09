Man pleads guilty to accessory to manslaughter in Hay River man's death

One of four people charged in relation to the death of a man in Hay River has pleaded guilty to accessory to manslaughter.

Tyler Cayen, 32, entered the plea in N.W.T. Supreme Court in Yellowknife Thursday morning.

He was charged along with Sasha Cayen, Levi Cayen and James Thomas in January after Alex Norwegian, 25, was found dead in a vehicle in Hay River's Sandy Creek area in December 2017.

Cayen was originally facing charges of homicide and robbery, which were later reduced to robbery and accessory to murder. Co-accused Sasha Cayen's charges were also reduced, to robbery and manslaughter.

Four people were charged after Alex Norwegian, 25, was found dead in a vehicle in December 2017. (Randi Beers/CBC)

Levi Cayen and Thomas are still charged with robbery and first-degree murder.

A charge of accessory to manslaughter after the fact carries a maximum sentence of 14 years imprisonment.

The date for Cayen's sentencing will be determined at a September 17 court appearance.

Sasha Cohen's next court appearance is scheduled for August 14.

Preliminary inquiries, or hearings to determine if the case will go to trial, have been scheduled for Levi Cayen and Thomas to begin on November 15 and February 25, respectively.

With files from Allison Chandler