Two youth, one adult facing charges for alleged arson in Fort Simpson, N.W.T.

Two male youth and one adult man are facing charges after a "suspicious" fire took place at a government owned facility in Fort Simpson in the summer.

RCMP said in a news release the incident took place on Aug. 22, 2021 when officers were called to an address on 100th Street.

The fire was extinguished by the Fort Simpson Fire Department and the damage was contained to a new, unoccupied, attached unit in a duplex run by the territorial government. No one was injured in the incident.

An investigation led to the three men now facing arson charges.

They are scheduled to appear in territorial criminal court in Fort Simpson on March 16.