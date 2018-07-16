2 people dead after ATV collision in Resolute Bay

Two people have died as the result of an all-terrain vehicle collision near the fuel tank farm in Resolute Bay, Nunavut, on July 11.

Resolute Bay RCMP received word of the incident around 6 p.m. that day, according to a news release issued by RCMP.

Police and people in the community brought three injured people to the local health centre, where a female was pronounced dead a little while later.

A male was also brought to Iqaluit on an emergency medevac flight, but has since died of his injuries.

Police said the third person involved in the incident had some injuries but did not need a medevac.

RCMP and the coroner's office are investigating, and RCMP are thanking community members and health-care workers for their help during the incident.