Yukon reporting two new COVID cases

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Yukon Friday.

The cases were announced in a news release Friday, bringing the territory's total number of active cases to 43.

Both new cases are in rural Yukon.

The announcement comes just one day after the department of health and social services reported nine new cases on Thursday.

The department expanded the public exposure notice for the Kopper King Tavern.

It noted residents may have been exposed to the virus if they were present at the tavern on Saturday July 31 from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday Aug. 2 from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. or Tuesday Aug. 2 from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Anyone experience symptoms in Whitehorse is advised to arrange testing with the COVID-19 testing and assessment centre at 867-393-3083 or through their online booking system.

Those living in the communities should contact their rural community health centre for testing.