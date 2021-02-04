2 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Arviat

Nunavut's territorial government is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 in Arviat.

This brings the territorial total number of active cases to 14, all in the same hamlet.

The new cases were announced Thursday in a news release that said all individuals are doing well and isolating. Contact tracing is ongoing, said the release, and work is underway to determine how the cases are linked.

Nunavut's Rapid Response Team is supporting the community health team as contact tracing continues, and work is underway to determine how the cases are linked.

Anyone who has travelled to and from Arviat since Jan.12 is being asked to limit their contacts and self-monitor for symptoms. They are also asked to contact their local health centre or Iqaluit public health if they are in the city, to help contact tracing and monitoring.

Travel in and out of Arviat remains restricted, the release states, unless it is for emergency or essential purposes.

"While we are on a good path to contain and manage these cases, it is critical that Arviammiut remain committed to the public health measures and stay home as much as possible," said Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut's chief public health officer, in the release.

"I am thankful to everyone in the community who continues to work tirelessly to do their part."

Second doses arriving in hamlet next week

Vaccine clinics for the second dose will take place in Arviat Feb. 10 to 13.

Those in the hamlet who missed the first clinic and want to receive the vaccine can call the local health centre for an appointment. Priority will be given to second dose appointments, the release states.

The release also states that Nunavut's Minister of Health Lorne Kusugak has extended the territory's public health emergency until Feb. 18.

Anyone who believes they have been exposed to COVID-19 is advised to call the COVID hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST, or notify their community health centre right away, and immediately isolate at home for 14 days. Please do not go to the health centre in person, the release states.