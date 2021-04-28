Two injured harvesters rescued in Tuktoyaktuk after snowmobile incident

Two injured harvesters have been rescued in the community of Tuktoyaktuk, Northwest Territories after driving a snowmobile off a cliff.

Tyrone Raddi, marine coordinator in Tuktoyaktuk, confirmed the rescue to CBC Tuesday evening, but CBC has not yet acquired the details of how it happened. Both of the harvesters are said to be recovering in hospital in Inuvik.

The incident happened Monday, but Raddi said on Tuesday he was only made aware of it that afternoon.

The injured harvesters managed to get in contact with emergency contacts via satellite phone to inform them they needed help.

Raddi was in communication with the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton and the Northwest Territories Emergency Management Organization in Yellowknife to coordinate a rescue plan.

A helicopter was dispatched in the afternoon.