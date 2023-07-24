2 men dead after boating incident in Gjoa Haven, Nunavut

Two men from Gjoa Haven, Nunavut, died in a boating incident the evening of July 19.

Chris Armour is search and rescue coordinator with the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre.

He said RCMP in the community saw the boat spinning in the harbour.

Police boated to the scene and found one man just under the surface of the water but with no vital signs, said Armour.

The body of the second man was found a couple of hours later.

Armour said when a team from the rescue centre arrived from Trenton, Ont., there were eight community boats searching for the second man.

He said it's unclear what caused the boat to spin.

Community members expressed their condolences on social media following the incident.

One person posted to the community's search and rescue Facebook page thanking community members who participated in the search and said, "Please remember that what you have done here has given the family some closure to the entire situation."