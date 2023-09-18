While municipal elections will take place across Nunavut on Oct. 23, there will only be an election for the mayor's chair in Rankin Inlet after candidates for the hamlet council and district education authority were acclaimed.

Residents can cast their ballots on voting day from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time at the Singiituq Community Hall. They can also contact Returning Officer Alma Ulayok to set up a mobile poll.

In preparation for the election, CBC News reached out to candidates with a list of questions. Read their answers below, which have been edited for length and clarity.

Megan Pizzo-Lyall

Megan Pizzo-Lyall, pictured here in August 2019, is running to be Rankin Inlet's next mayor. (Sara Frizzell/CBC)

Have you run for mayor before? If you were elected, how long have you been elected for and in what position?

No, I have not run for mayor before but I sat on the Iqaluit city council for two years before moving to Rankin Inlet in 2017. I also served for two years on this outgoing Rankin Inlet hamlet council where I was appointed to fill a vacancy.

Why do you want to run for mayor this time around?

Rankin Inlet is a strong-willed community with so much on the go and so much potential to keep rising to. In my last two years on the Rankin Inlet hamlet council, it became evident to me that we weren't reaching our potential.

The council has great ideas and is a strong support system that needs to be reflected in our leadership. Rankin Inlet deserves a stronger voice at all levels of government to be able to reach our potential and access programs and funding to better the lives of our community.

I want to make sure we start working with the Kivalliq Inuit Association to ensure a unified front on similar issues. I want to have the opportunity to keep fighting for the much needed infrastructure we need, including water and sewage services (which we need to be able to accommodate future land development), daycare infrastructure, a space for medical travellers to use while in Rankin Inlet all day waiting for their travel to and from their communities, and more recreational facilities like a swimming pool and indoor playground.

What do you see as your community's greatest challenge for council (mayor and councillors) to overcome?

The greatest challenge, I feel, has been the communication between the hamlet council and the Government of Nunavut (GN). We have invited them to council more frequently and they have been coming, and this needs to be increased by the mayor's role. Regular communication between the hamlet and GN needs to occur to see where we are at with various projects and plans that would allow us to assist where possible. In the end, the GN and hamlet want to achieve the same goal of helping communities, but I want to take it further and see where the hamlet could fit in to increase the amount of funding coming to Rankin and expedite processes where possible.

If you are elected, what are your top three priorities?'

My top three priorities would be advocating and overseeing the increase of more infrastructure (water, sewage and land availability namely to accommodate for Nunavut 3000 and increase the commercial lot availability at the same time).

I will continue to advocate for mental health and addictions treatment facilities in Rankin Inlet (while working on informing people where they can get help right now even if it means out of territory for the interim).

And increasing communications with the federal government, the territorial government, the Kivalliq Inuit Association as well as other very important community stakeholders within Rankin Inlet. If we work together, we will achieve what we want to.

What traits do you have that you think make you a good leader for your community?

Traits that I have include being a knowledgeable and strongly outspoken person. People that know me, including my fellow councillors, know that I do not back down when I am passionate about something and if someone needs my help.

I work extremely hard to understand the situation and am determined to find solutions that are acceptable for everyone.

I work well in a team and am very good at swaying people to make good decisions that are holistic and inclusive.

I am a huge supporter of people. People are our best asset and best resource. If we have healthy and happy people, then they will want to work with you and will work hard to achieve common and agreed upon goals.

These traits are all important in being a leader. I was born to be a leader and help people. I still work on improving these traits everyday but I practice what I preach.

What's a fun fact that people might not know about you?

I am a strong and single parent (anaana) to my beautiful boy, Tati. My family is well known for their involvement in community politics and projects. When I say I was born to lead, it literally is in my genes to help people because my whole family and generations before me have instilled the importance of doing what you can to help others.

Harry Towtongie

Harry Towtongie is running to be re-elected as mayor of Rankin Inlet. (Matisse Harvey/CBC News)

Have you run for mayor before? If you were elected, how long have you been elected for and in what position?

I ran and won the last term, and have been in this position for four years.

Why do you want to run for mayor this time around?

I have unfinished work like the landfill due to COVID-19.

What do you see as your community's greatest challenge for council (mayor and councillors) to overcome?

The landfill is an environmental disaster and health hazard to the community. Docking is another problem I want to tackle.

If you are elected, what are your top three priorities?

The landfill and the docking and boat ramp are my priorities.

What traits do you have that you think make you a good leader for your community?

I have a good working relationship with GN and would like to do more.

What's a fun fact that people might not know about you?

I like hunting big game but I'm scared of lemmings, weasels, and bumblebees (lol).