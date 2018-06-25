Two boaters found safe after boat capsizes on Prosperous Lake
RCMP once again reminding boaters to be safe when out on the water
Two people are safe after their boat capsized on Prosperous Lake near Yellowknife over the weekend.
The two were supposed to return from boating on Sunday night, but they had not been heard from Monday morning, Yellowknife RCMP said in a news release.
RCMP and staff with the Fisheries and Oceans Department found the pair safe and sound after the two spent the night on shore. Their boat was found partway underwater.
Prosperous Lake is approximately 15 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife on the Ingraham Trail.
Police are once again reminding people to be careful when out on the water and to prepare for an emergency.
They're recommending boaters take the following steps:
Carry extra fuel,
Have life jackets for everyone on board,
Check the marine forecast before heading out and monitor the weather for changes,
Carry a satellite phone, marine radio or other means of communication,
Inform someone of your travel plans, where you are going and when you plan to return, and
Carry emergency supplies and learn survival skills.