RCMP in Nunavut investigating 2 deaths near Arviat in 1 week

RCMP in Arviat, Nunavut, are investigating two deaths this week — one reported Monday and the other reported on Wednesday.

At about 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, RCMP were notified of a 27-year-old man who had gone out at about 11:15 a.m. that morning and not returned, police said in an email.

Police said Wednesday's extreme weather conditions meant it was unsafe for search and rescue crews to deploy. Arviat RCMP say they made phone calls to try and locate the man.

The man's body was later found just outside the community.

And on Nov. 20, Arviat RCMP say they received a report of a sudden death around 12:30 p.m.

RCMP say they cannot provide further details because of its ongoing investigation.

They say RCMP treat all sudden deaths as suspicious until an investigation shows otherwise.