2 arrested in Igloolik baseball bat assault

RCMP have arrested two people related to an assault using baseball bats in Igloolik, Nunavut, on Monday night.

Police were notified that three people were assaulting a fourth person with baseball bats at 9:08 p.m. The victim was on the ground, said police in a news release Tuesday.

When police arrived, the three assailants fled.

Shortly after, the police arrested one person in relation to the incident. While that was happening, police were told that one of the other assailants had returned to the scene with a rifle, according to the release.

RCMP said they used de-escalation techniques to arrest the second person without incident.

The victim had some minor injuries but didn't need medical attention, said police.

Igloolik RCMP said they've identified all of the assailants and the investigation is ongoing.

Though police are calling the incident "isolated," they're encouraging anyone with information to contact the Igloolik RCMP Detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.