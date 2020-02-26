Naujaat's Tusarvik School declared safe following pipe 'explosion'

Tusarvik School in Naujaat, Nunavut, has been declared safe for staff and students to return, after a pipe burst in the school on Tuesday.

Crews with the Nunavut's Department of Community and Government Services (CGS) were working on the school's furnace system on Tuesday when the explosion happened. A fire extinguisher was also used, leaving dust in the hallways.

"They heard, not a loud explosion, but an explosion," said Eva Noah, the superintendent of Kivalliq School Operations. "The pipe burst."

In a statement, the Department of Education said emergency evacuation measures were taken by staff, which happen any time an "event occurs that administration or staff deem as a potential threat to student safety or security."

Noah said crews were monitoring the air quality to determine if it was safe for staff and students to come back. (Travis Burke/CBC)

Students have been off school since the incident, while staff have been working out of the local high school.

Noah added crews were monitoring the air quality to determine if it was safe for staff and students to come back.

The Department of Education said the school's principal reported Wednesday morning the school's boilers were working, and the school was warm again.

A spokesperson with CGS said the school was also deemed safe Wednesday morning for students and staff.

Noah said it's now up to the local district education authority to approve the return of the students and staff.