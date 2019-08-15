RCMP investigating emergency signal activated near Tulita

RCMP are investigating an emergency signal that was received near Tulita, N.W.T.

They received the signal around 7:45 a.m. Thursday from an emergency communications device, a news release said.

The location of the signal is south of Tulita and only reachable by water or air, RCMP say.

A helicopter company is helping with the search, as is the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, "as there is a possibility wildlife may have been involved, or in the area."

RCMP does not want help from the public, due to the remote location.

They called it an "active investigation," as of Thursday afternoon, and said there are no other details at this time.