Tulita decides against full evacuation as wildfires burn nearby

The Hamlet of Tulita says it's not carrying out a community-wide evacuation with wildfires burning nearby.

Samantha Bayha-Yallee, the hamlet's SAO, said Wednesday afternoon a handful of local leadership organizations involved in an emergency meeting that morning unanimously decided an evacuation wasn't necessary because the fires were not posing a threat to the community.

One of the fires, dubbed the 12 Mile fire, is responsible for destroying cabins outside of Tulita over the weekend. As of Wednesday, it had burned through nearly 21,000 hectares of land and was seven kilometres away from the community on the opposite side of the Mackenzie River.

A separate fire, named the Tulita fire, has consumed about 11,500 hectares of land. It was between 10 and 12 kilometres from the community on the same side of the river.

Mike Westwick, a wildfire information officer for the territorial government, said although there are rumours about it — the fires weren't causing spotting over the Mackenzie River or the Great Bear River as of Wednesday.

He also said both fires are now hitting old burned areas from wildfires that happened in 1995 and 1998.

"What we're seeing there is less fire activity once it reaches these areas, there's less fuel ... for these fires to work with," he said.

On its wildfire updates page, the territory says most of what's growing back in those burn areas are deciduous trees, which lose their leaves and aren't as flammable. As a result, these spots are "acting as a natural protective barrier."

Bahya-Yallee said her community has plans to do more of its own protection — setting up sprinklers and hoses that were set to arrive by the end of the week, and widening a fire break.

She also said the 107 people who were sent to Délı̨nę over the weekend — vulnerable people, children and caregivers — are welcome to return to Tulita on Friday if they wish. People who don't have health issues can stay in Délı̨nę, she said, but will have to cover the cost of their accommodations and eventual return.

The hamlet is also opening up the Chief Albert Wright School during the day, as of Thursday, so people can cool off, get hydrated, and escape the smoke.