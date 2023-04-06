Mayor of Tulita, N.W.T., charged with assault, sexual assault

The mayor of Tulita, N.W.T., is facing several criminal charges, including sexual assault and assault.

Court documents say Douglas Yallee is facing charges for three alleged incidents, one that occurred in Hay River in January 2019 and two in Tulita in October 2019 and October 2022. The charges include allegations that Yallee choked someone.

The victim's identity is protected by a publication ban and the charges Yallee is facing have not been proven in court.

Yallee's release order says he is required to stay at least 25 metres away from the victim. But he faces charges for breaking the protection order on Dec. 26, 2022.

Yallee had previously pleaded guilty to breaking a protection order back in 2013, after he was in contact with someone he was prevented from going near under that order. He was required to pay a $25 surcharge for that incident, according to court documents.

CBC News reached Yallee by phone to ask about the charges, but he declined to comment.

Yallee was elected mayor of Tulita in 2020, defeating Wilfred Lennie Sr. 96 votes to 68.

In 2017, Yallee unsuccessfully ran for the position, where he was defeated by then-incumbent mayor Frank Andrew.

He has served on council since 2018, according to Cabin Radio.

The next election is scheduled for December 2023.

According to the N.W.T. Charter Communities Act, council can adopt its own code of ethics.

This allows a two-thirds majority of council to remove any council member from a meeting if it's determined that they breached the code of ethics.

Under the protection order, Yallee is also not allowed to possess a firearm, crossbow or prohibited weapon.

Yallee is scheduled to appear in court in Tulita on May 2.