A 24-year-old Tulita man was arrested Monday by N.W.T. RCMP on child pornography offences.

In a news release Wednesday, RCMP said they will not be releasing the man's name to protect the identity of the victim, citing the "size of the community and the nature of the charges."

The man is charged with sexual interference, possession of child pornography, and making child pornography.

RCMP said they carried out a search warrant at the man's home. Police seized electronic devices.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, but they believe the community is safe.