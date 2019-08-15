RCMP investigating bear 'encounter,' missing person near Tulita

RCMP confirm they are investigating a report of a bear "encounter" near Tulita, N.W.T., and are still searching for the man involved.

On Thursday RCMP said they were responding to an emergency beacon signal activated in an area approximately 50 kilometres south of Tulita accessible only by air or water.

Personnel from RCMP and the Department of Environment and Nature Resources travelled to the area by helicopter.

"A woman reported her travelling companion had an encounter with a bear. The man was reported missing after the encounter," RCMP spokesperson Marie York-Condon said in a press release Friday.

RCMP say the woman made contact with a second group of travellers who activated their emergency communications device.

The woman and the members of the other party have all been extracted from the area.

RCMP are still searching for the missing man.