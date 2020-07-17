Tuktoyaktuk RCMP search for missing 50-year-old man

RCMP in Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T., have initiated a search and rescue operation to find a 50-year-old man.

Ernest Raymond was reported missing Thursday after having not been seen for several days, according to a RCMP news release Friday. Police later found his boat was missing from his camp at Reindeer Point.

Community members and the Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary joined in a ground and marine search for Raymond. They discovered a boat believed to be Raymond's late Thursday night, say RCMP.

A community member deployed a drone to search the coastline in the area, but Raymond was not spotted and the search was called off at 3 a.m. Friday morning due to heavy fog, states the news release.

RCMP are asking for assistance from the public in locating Raymond now that search efforts have resumed.

He is described as five-feet-eight-inches tall, weighs about 178 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information can call local RCMP at 867-977-1111.