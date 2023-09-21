In-custody death of woman in Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T., in 2021 deemed 'non-criminal' after investigation

Police in Calgary say no criminal charges will be laid in connection with the 2021 death of a 54-year-old woman who was in the custody of RCMP in Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T., when she died.

The woman was taken into custody by RCMP on July 31, 2021, for public intoxication. She died hours later.

The Calgary Police Service was called in to investigate what happened. Police said it was standard procedure for an external police agency to investigate deaths that happen in custody, to ensure fairness and objectivity.

In a news release on Thursday, Calgary police said they "have worked diligently with the Crown Prosecutor to ensure all investigative steps and procedures were properly followed" in examining the incident.

The woman's death is "deemed to be non-criminal," the release says.

"This means no charges will be laid, and the name of the woman and the cause of death will not be publicly released by the Calgary Police Service."