Search for missing Tuktoyaktuk man turns to recovery effort

The RCMP's search and rescue operation for a man reported missing from Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T., last week has now turned into a recovery effort.

Ernest Raymond, 50, was reported missing just before 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon after he had not been seen in the community for several days.

Tuktoyaktuk RCMP began searching for him that evening and found Raymond's boat near the community around midnight, states a news release sent Monday.

The Canadian Rangers, the Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary, Transport Canada, the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association and community members helped with continued marine and air searches over the weekend.

But RCMP say their efforts were unsuccessful.

Police have been updating Raymond's family on the operation and say they are working hard to provide them with information about his whereabouts.

"This is a difficult time for the community of Tuktoyaktuk," Sgt. Chris MacDonald, Tuktoyaktuk detachment commander, said in a press release. "Our thoughts are with the family at this time."

Anyone with information can call local RCMP at 867-977-1111.