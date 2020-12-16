Missing Tuktoyaktuk man found safe, RCMP say
RCMP say a 44-year-old Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T., man reported missing earlier this week has been found safe.
Police asked for help from the public on Tuesday to find Kelly Ovayuak who had last been seen in the community on Sunday.
A news release on Wednesday afternoon said the man is no longer considered missing.
Police thanked the public for their assistance.