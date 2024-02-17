Inuvik-Tuktoyaktuk Highway reopens after 2-week closure

The Inuvik-Tuktoyaktuk Highway reopened on Saturday after a two-week closure caused by heavy snowfall.

As of Saturday morning, the stretch of Highway 10 between the two communities was listed as open on the N.W.T. highway conditions map, though several road advisories remained in effect.

Some sections of the highway were down to a single lane of traffic, and anyone driving on the highway is advised to expect delays and rough conditions.

During the extended closure of the Inuvik-Tuktoyaktuk Highway, Tuktoyaktuk residents could only leave and enter the community by plane.

Tuktoyaktuk Mayor Erwin Elias told CBC last week that the closure disrupted the supply chain to the community and impacted medical travel.