1 dead after house fire in Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T.

RCMP have confirmed that someone lost their life following a house fire overnight in Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T.

Fire investigators are travelling to Tuktoyaktuk, but an RCMP officer told CBC News he did not believe the fire was suspicious.

Police said the investigation will now transfer to coroner's office and the N.W.T. fire marshal.

The fire damaged a blue house at the corner of Iisua Road and Kiiqichivik Lane.

It comes two days after a fire burned the youth centre in Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, to the ground.