Tuktoyaktuk containment order extended, N.W.T. COVID-19 cases continue to drop

N.W.T. health officials are extending the containment order in Tuktoyaktuk another six days, until Dec. 5.

Current public health restrictions — put in place Nov. 9 to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in the community following an outbreak — were set to be lifted Nov. 29.

In a news release Thursday, the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer said it expects there will be more than 17 COVID-19 cases in the community on Nov. 29.

As of Thursday, there are 32 active cases in the community, four fewer than on Wednesday.

"The risk of continued COVID-19 transmission is significant if the [public health order] is lifted while there are so many active cases in the community," the statement reads.

The containment order means people in the Tuktoyaktuk cannot gather with people they don't live with indoors or outdoors, it closes non-essential businesses and organizations, and schools are closed to in-person learning.

The OCPHO said in the news release that it expects "schools can plan to re-open to in-person learning the morning of December 6."

N.W.T. cases continue to drop

COVID-19 cases in the territory continue to drop, according to the OCPHO.

It is reporting 42 active cases in the N.W.T., a decrease of four since Wednesday.

In addition to the cases in Tuktoyaktuk, there remain six cases in Yellowknife, Dettah and Ndilǫ, two in Inuvik, and one each in Norman Wells and Hay River and K'atl'odeeche First Nation.