Tuktoyaktuk gets $5.5M from feds to address climate change and eroding shoreline

The federal government is giving more than $5.5 million to help monitor and address the effects of climate change in Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T.

Canada's Minister of Northern Affairs Dan Vandal announced the new funding Friday in a government news release.

The government says the money will help with clean energy projects, among other more pressing climate-related issues for the community.

He said $3.6 million of the funding will go specifically to the hamlet and the N.W.T. government to support efforts in the community's response to its eroding shorelines. The money will help relocate residents to safer areas and will help with measures to protect the shoreline, states the news release.

"Since the 1970s, the hamlet of Tuktoyaktuk has witnessed the rapid deterioration of our peninsula, which as threatened our homes and our livelihoods," said Mayor Erwin Elias in the news release. "We decided to tackle the problem head on."

A Tuktoyaktuk resident used lumber and plastic fencing to build makeshift coastal barriers in this photo from 2019. (Weronika Murray/Submitted by Noella Cockney)

Across Canada's North, thawing permafrost, wetter summers and warmer winters are drastically affecting vital infrastructure, like roads, airports, buildings and cemeteries.

As global temperatures rise, the coastline at Tuktoyaktuk retreats further inland. Coastal erosion in Tuktoyaktuk has been threatening residents' homes for decades and several homes have been relocated as parts of the community are at risk of falling into the Arctic Ocean.

Some residents were forced to relocate amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Estimates suggest costs related to permafrost degradation could cost the territory hundreds of millions of dollars, according to a climate change report from the Council of Canadian Academies, funded by the federal government.

On Friday, the federal government said it's continuing to work with the N.W.T. government, Inuvialuit Regional Corporation, and other northern communities to monitor climate change in the North.

Specifically in Tuktoyaktuk, it noted that elders, youth and scientists are documenting changes to help find solutions to its climate-related issues.

"The government of Canada remains a strong supporter of these locally-led efforts, and will continue to be there," said Minister Vandal in the news release.