Religious items damaged after break-in at Tuktoyaktuk Anglican church
Police said religious items were damaged after a break-in at the Anglican Church in Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T., early Wednesday morning.
Few details released as police ask for the public's assistance
The RCMP said in a news release that someone gained entry to the building through the chapel.
Religious items were discovered damaged and strewn across the floor.
The RCMP are investigating, the release said, and are asking for any assistance from the public.