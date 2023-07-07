Federal program cuts coverage of nutritional drink for Tuktoyaktuk cancer survivor

Patrick Kuptana is losing weight.

The double cancer survivor from Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T., normally supplements his meals with a nutritional drink, Resource 2.0, that was covered until recently by the federal Non-Insured Health Benefits (NIHB) through Indigenous Services Canada.

He's been living on soup and water since May, after his coverage was denied.

"The meal replacement drinks, they help him maintain his weight, they help him eat," Terri-Lee Kuptana, Patrick's wife, said.

In 2014, Patrick had lymph node cancer that was treated through radiation around his neck area. The treatment ultimately destroyed his saliva gland, Terri-Lee explained, meaning Patrick can no longer produce saliva like other people can.

Patrick needs six or seven of the drinks a day, which Terri-Lee estimates costs about $180 a week.

Patrick Kuptana from Tuktoyaktuk sits outside the health centre. (Submitted by Terri-Lee Kuptana)

The cost was being covered by NIHB, but when Terri-Lee called the pharmacy in Tuktoyaktuk to pick up a new prescription, she was told to submit a new application for continuation.

"Earlier this week, I found out [the application] was denied by NIHB. There is an appeal process, so I called the health centre and spoke with the nurse and asked for a doctor's appointment," she said last week.

Second cancellation

It's a process she's familiar with — this isn't the first time coverage for the drinks has been revoked.

Back in 2015, Health Canada cancelled their coverage of the drinks, telling them that "food and food replacements doesn't fall within the mandate of the NIHB program."

That coverage was ultimately restored after the couple appealed the decision twice and shared their story with CBC North.

CBC asked Indigenous Services Canada for an explanation of why the coverage has been cancelled again.

In an email attributed to spokesperson Carolane Gratton, the department said it couldn't comment on specific cases due to privacy reasons.

Generally, it said the NIHB program does cover some nutritional products "when medically necessary. Medically necessary is defined as management of a medical condition such as chronic kidney disease, active cancer therapy and end-of-life care."

Meanwhile, if the family has to cover the cost of the nutritional beverages, it could mean deciding between food and heating, Terri-Lee said.

"We'd have to choose whether we're going to pay power or buy fuel … you know, in the North, the cost of living is high," she said.

Patrick, who is in remission again after two masses were removed from his colon and kidney this winter, has been quiet lately, Terri-Lee said.

"Deep in thought … you know, worried."

Patrick Kuptana from Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T. (Submitted by Terri-Lee Kuptana)

The cancer survivor shared with his wife that he could really feel that he's losing weight, which prompted Terri-Lee to organize a 50/50 earlier this week. It raised enough money for three cases of the drink.

While the Kuptana family waits to hear back from NIHB, Terri-Lee said they are grateful for the support they have received so far.

"That's the best thing, I think, about living up north in small communities, is when things happen, people come together."