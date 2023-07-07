Content
Federal program cuts coverage of nutritional drink for Tuktoyaktuk cancer survivor

Patrick Kuptana has been supplementing his meals with nutritional drinks since 2014 when radiation destroyed his saliva glands. But for a second time, he has been denied coverage of the drink.

Patrick Kuptana losing weight after coverage for his nutritional beverages was denied

Jenna Dulewich · CBC News ·
A smiling man stands with his arms around his wife.
Patrick Kuptana with wife Terri-Lee Kuptana in Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T. (Submitted by Terri-Lee Kuptana)

Patrick Kuptana is losing weight.

The double cancer survivor from Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T., normally supplements his meals with a nutritional drink, Resource 2.0, that was covered until recently by the federal Non-Insured Health Benefits (NIHB) through Indigenous Services Canada.

He's been living on soup and water since May, after his coverage was denied. 

"The meal replacement drinks, they help him maintain his weight, they help him eat," Terri-Lee Kuptana, Patrick's wife, said.

In 2014, Patrick had lymph node cancer that was treated through radiation around his neck area. The treatment ultimately destroyed his saliva gland, Terri-Lee explained, meaning Patrick can no longer produce saliva like other people can. 

Patrick needs six or seven of the drinks a day, which Terri-Lee estimates costs about $180 a week.

A man sits in a chair with a mask on his face outside of a health clinic.
Patrick Kuptana from Tuktoyaktuk sits outside the health centre. (Submitted by Terri-Lee Kuptana)

The cost was being covered by NIHB, but when Terri-Lee called the pharmacy in Tuktoyaktuk to pick up a new prescription, she was told to submit a new application for continuation. 

"Earlier this week, I found out [the application] was denied by NIHB. There is an appeal process, so I called the health centre and spoke with the nurse and asked for a doctor's appointment," she said last week. 

Second cancellation

It's a process she's familiar with — this isn't the first time coverage for the drinks has been revoked.

Back in 2015, Health Canada cancelled their coverage of the drinks, telling them that "food and food replacements doesn't fall within the mandate of the NIHB program."

That coverage was ultimately restored after the couple appealed the decision twice and shared their story with CBC North.

CBC asked Indigenous Services Canada for an explanation of why the coverage has been cancelled again.

In an email attributed to spokesperson Carolane Gratton, the department said it couldn't comment on specific cases due to privacy reasons.

Generally, it said the NIHB program does cover some nutritional products "when medically necessary. Medically necessary is defined as management of a medical condition such as chronic kidney disease, active cancer therapy and end-of-life care."

Meanwhile, if the family has to cover the cost of the nutritional beverages, it could mean deciding between food and heating, Terri-Lee said.

"We'd have to choose whether we're going to pay power or buy fuel … you know, in the North, the cost of living is high," she said. 

Patrick, who is in remission again after two masses were removed from his colon and kidney this winter, has been quiet lately, Terri-Lee said.

"Deep in thought … you know, worried."

A baby with hair standing straight up, being held by a smiling man.
Patrick Kuptana from Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T. (Submitted by Terri-Lee Kuptana)

The cancer survivor shared with his wife that he could really feel that he's losing weight, which prompted Terri-Lee to organize a 50/50 earlier this week. It raised enough money for three cases of the drink.

While the Kuptana family waits to hear back from NIHB, Terri-Lee said they are grateful for the support they have received so far.

"That's the best thing, I think, about living up north in small communities, is when things happen, people come together."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jenna Dulewich

Current affairs reporter

Jenna Dulewich is a journalist with CBC North. She joined the team in Yellowknife in 2020, after a career in print journalism in southern Alberta. In 2017, she was awarded Excellence in Rural Reporting from News Media Canada for her reporting on the lack of emergency shelters in rural Alberta. In 2020, she won the Emerging Indigenous Journalist Award from the Canadian Association of Journalists.

