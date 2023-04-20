Tuk's Beluga Jamboree postponed by a week

The community of Tuktoyaktuk will be waiting one more week for its annual spring jamboree.

Mayor Erwin Elias says the hamlet made the decision late Tuesday evening to delay the Beluga Jamboree until next weekend.

He said the date conflicted with the Muskrat Jamboree being held in Inuvik this weekend. Pushing Tuktoyaktuk's festivities back by a week would mean residents would have the opportunity to participate in both events, he said.

"There's an opportunity here, so we aren't doubling up with another community. For a ton of reasons: fundraising, for the racers and people involved in the jamborees," Elias said.

Elias said the hamlet had been concerned about whether people could travel safely on melting roads if the Beluga Jamboree was pushed to the end of the month. It's been a late spring there so far, though, he added.

"Just continuing to watch the forecast, obviously, we made the change," he said. "We're comfortable, talking to contractors, that we should be OK moving to the end of the month for the ice roads and crossings."

The new dates for the Beluga Jamboree are April 28 to May 1.

A schedule of events is being shared on Facebook.

This year the jamboree is being dedicated to longtime volunteers Bill and Lucy Cockney.