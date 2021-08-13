Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T., man with violent history facing host of new charges

A Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T., man is facing a host of charges from last weekend including kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Kelly Mackenzie Ovayuak is accused of breaking into a home in Inuvik and assaulting a man, wounding or endangering the life of a woman, kidnapping the same woman, failing to stop for police, mischief, impaired driving and two breaches of the probation orders he was under at the time.

The 45-year-old is accused of committing all of those crimes in Inuvik on April 2.

Ovayuak has a long history of violence.

His criminal record includes seven convictions for assault, as well as convictions for assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm. He has twice been the subject of orders under the Protection Against Family Violence Act.

Ovayuak is scheduled to appear in court in Yellowknife Thursday afternoon for a bail hearing.