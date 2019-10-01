Tuktoyaktuk man faces attempted murder and other charges

Michael Robert Gruben, 38, faces numerous charges including attempted murder after what RCMP describe as "an incident involving a firearm" in Tuktoyaktuk.

In a press release Tuesday, police said that just before 9 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a call in the community. They found a 43-year-old man inside a home near where the incident occurred. He had sustained a non-life threatening injury, and was taken to the hospital in Inuvik for treatment.

Gruben was located and arrested shortly after the incident. Gruben is charged with attempted murder, careless use of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, uttering threats, pointing a firearm, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Gruben was remanded into custody and is scheduled for an Oct. 1 court appearance in Yellowknife.