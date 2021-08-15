Here are all the ways to vote in the Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh's byelection

Voters in the Feb. 8 Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh byelection have more options beyond simply dropping their ballot in the mail.

While the byelection is being held using mail-in ballots, there are mobile polling options available for people who are in isolation or who haven't mailed their ballot by Jan. 28.

The candidates are Ernest Betsina, Mary Rose Sundberg, Richard Edjericon, Nadine Delorme, Steve Norn and Clinton Unka.

Jan. 28 is the latest date that Elections NWT suggests anyone can drop their ballot in a mailbox and be certain that it will delivered in time for the count.

If voters can't do that, mobile polling and in-person voting options are open until Feb. 8 at 8 p.m.

Voters have to be registered to vote so they can receive a ballot.

Voters can do that here no later than 2 p.m. on Jan. 29.

How to get a ballot

Ballots were mailed to registered voters on Jan. 17.

Voters can check here to see if they're registered.

Voters need to enter their name, birthday and select their community If the voter is registered, it will show the address Elections NWT has for the voter and allow them to update it, if required. Residency can be proven using a photo ID with a current address. If voters don't have their current address on their ID, they'll have to supply other documents to prove their identification and residency.

Voters who don't have access, or know another voter who doesn't have access to a phone or laptop technology to upload documents, can contact Elections NWT for assistance.

Voters who are registering late, and need a ballot couriered, can have a returning officer assist them, said Elections NWT spokesperson Charlotte Digness in an email.

All the ways to vote

1. Voters can mail their ballot before Jan. 28th. If they miss this date, they can drop off their ballot in person, or arrange for a mobile poll.

2. Voters can contact their returning officer to arrange for a ballot to be delivered to them, or to have the voter's completed ballot picked up. This is the only option for voters who are isolating.

The returning officers for each community are:

Łutselk'e - Jeanette Lockhart (867-785-0109)

Fort Resolution - Lorraine Villeneuve (867-688-1705)

Dettah and Ndılǫ - Delores Betsina (867-446-5272)

3. Voters can vote in person at the following locations:

Det'on Cho building in Ndılǫ

Elections NWT, on the 3rd floor of YK Centre East (across from downtown Independent)

In ŁuI tselk'e and Fort Resolution, voting will be by mobile poll and voters can contact the returning officers to pick up their ballots before Feb. 8 at 8 p.m.

There is no ballot drop box location in Dettah because of closures to the band office and school, but Elections NWT said it continues to search for a location.

Dettah voters can vote at the Ndılǫ and downtown locations. Voters may contact the returning office to arrange for a mobile poll if they do not have transportation.

Voters who don't have a permanent address

Any Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh voter who is not on the voter list and who doesn't have identification proving their residency, can have another voter on the list vouch for them.

Elections NWT will send the ballot to an election worker for the voter to pick up, or they will mail the ballot to an address provided by the voter.

There is no online voting in this byelection because it was "not a well-used option in Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh" during the 2019 territorial election, wrote Digness.

Less than half a per cent of ballots cast in the constituency were online.