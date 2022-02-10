Richard Edjericon elected in Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh byelection

Richard Edjericon is the new MLA for the Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh riding, which represents Dettah, Ndilǫ, Fort Resolution and Łutselkʼe.

According to unofficial results from Elections NWT, Edjericon beat out Ernest Betsina, Mary Rose Sundberg, Nadine Delorme, Clinton Unka and previous MLA Steve Norn, for the seat left vacant by Norn when he was expelled from the Legislative Assembly last November,

The assembly ousted Norn after a public inquiry determined he violated the assembly's code of conduct when he broke mandatory COVID-19 isolation rules and misled the media about it.

There were 439 ballots cast in the riding, with Edjericon taking 186 votes

Sundberg was second with 99 votes, while Norn had 70 votes, Betsina had 62 votes, Delorme had 12 votes and Unka had 10.





Polls closed at 8 p.m. on Monday and votes were counted in Yellowknife on Tuesday.

There was no in-person voting in the Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh byelection because of COVID-19-related public health concerns. Instead, all ballots had to be mailed in or placed in a designated drop box. Elections NWT said mobile polling options would be available for people in isolation.

Ballots received by Elections NWT after polls closed on Tuesday were not counted.

The mail-in voting system appeared to cause confusion for some.

According to Elections NWT at the end of January, about 10 percent of ballot packages received weren't signed, meaning they wouldn't be counted. This forced election workers to try and track down voters to get their signatures. They also extended the deadline to apply for a ballot from Jan. 29 to Feb. 4.

Robert Sayine, a former MLA and past chief of the Deninu Kųę́ First Nation, told CBC the mail-in ballots could be troublesome for elders , especially.

Chief Electoral Officer Stephen Dunbar defended the choice to hold a mail-in ballots byelection, citing uncertainty around the impact of Omicron on the Northwest Territories.