The 2023 candidates: Tu Nedhé - Wiilideh

Election day in the Northwest Territories is Nov. 14, and CBC North wants to give you the information you need to make an informed vote. We sent all the candidates a questionnaire asking them about themselves and where they stand on big issues.

Read their responses below, in alphabetical order by first name. If responses or photos are missing, it's because the candidate has not yet sent us their answers. We will add answers as we get them.

Responses have been edited for clarity, but reflect the candidates' own words and views.

Nadine Delorme. (Submitted)

Why are you running for office?

I am running for office because my husband and brother-in-law asked me to. Let me explain. I am a Sixties Scoop survivor. I was born and raised in Toronto but now have the privilege of living on my traditional lands. How did I get here? Research, changed legislation and tenacity. I did the research to find my biological family and found them. I did the research to understand my identity as a Dene person and regained it. I am absorbing the Indigenous knowledge systems culturally transmitted since I arrived in Northwest Territories in 2014 and have fastidiously analyzed the political structures in the North.

My husband, Richard Simon, and brother-in-law, Patrick Simon, who are Dene elders, were mayors of Fort Resolution, N.W.T., and are experts in their fields. Both have spent years mentoring me to be ready to be a leader and they have empowered me with their respect and confidence that I am more than capable of doing an excellent job as MLA for Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh.

I have experienced the loopholes and margins of the "system" and now am witnessing it happening to others. I have created solutions based on the tenets of fostering truth and reconciliation, which will contribute to a new path forward for our territory. Let's explore what that might look like together!

What experience would you bring to the role of MLA?

The experience that I would bring to the role of MLA is that I've lived forcibly within the margins that the past and current legislation that denies access. I have figured out how to create a way to reform those policies.

It took many years of research and I have had the privilege of living with two amazing Dene elders who have been mayors and leaders in environmental regulation and research. Together we have learned how to "Indigenize" our experiences and interpretation of the political structures in N.W.T. I have had traditional teachings since my teen years, so it has been a humbling experience to learn from these two people, my husband Richard Simon and my brother-in-law Patrick Simon.

There are many others who have shared their traditional knowledge with me over the years. I have worked and volunteered for NGOs, for Indigenous organizations, and advocate daily for those who are marginalized.

What is the biggest issue facing the territory right now?

The biggest issue facing the territory right now is housing due to its impacts to everyday life in the North. It affects every aspect of our territory. My husband and I own a fee-simple property in Fort Resolution. Paid in full. A few weeks ago, our second storey room dropped two inches! We had to remove assets. There are no programs accessible to us to fix the structure, electrical or plumbing.

We know there are others out there like us, and that the floods and wildfires have strained the territory's resources. This is a serious issue. If the GNWT wants to recruit and retain health professionals, housing standards and accessibility should be a focused priority of the 20th Legislative Assembly. N.W.T. needs $1 billion to bring housing to standard. Let's build that resource together!

What is the biggest issue in your riding?

The biggest issue in Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh is completing the Akaitcho land claim, which will open the doors wide to addressing many other dire issues.

What needs the most improvement in how the GNWT operates?

The area that needs the most improvement in how the GNWT operates is reactionary communication. Deadlines save lives, careers and assets. Responding to emails within a deadline shall ensure action. Territory-wide alerts during natural disasters are vital to saving lives. Medical care and police response times are negligible. Let's find the support needed to be connected!

If you could accomplish only one thing while in office, what would it be?

If I could accomplish only one thing while in office, it would be to complete the Akaitcho land claim. It's not just my Sixties Scoop survivor dream come true to be present for its process and be here to see it to fruition, I know it is over a century-old dream of our Dene ancestors. As MLA for Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh it would be my priority to remove the barriers that have delayed its process and to champion Indigenous governments to complete the Akaitcho land claim expeditiously.

What would you do as MLA to improve the GNWT's relationship with Indigenous governments?

The following are the ways to improve the GNWT's relationship with Indigenous governments:

Apologize to residential and Indian day school survivors, and Sixties Scoop survivors and enact a judicial review of why more than 90 per cent of Indigenous children are in care in N.W.T.

The N.W.T.'s current United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Implementation Act shall be enforced, which is the instrument necessary to implement the federal Act respecting First Nations, Inuit and Métis children, youth and families.

Merge and Indigenize municipalities to reflect the new reality of inclusion.

Complete the land claims without further delays or shortchanging.

"These Acts shall support ways to build us into the system, not as Crown wards but as self-governing Indigenous nations," said my official agent, Patrick Simon.

What should the territory do to address the impacts of climate change?

There are many ways the territory can address the impacts of climate change. I went to Dene experts in this area and asked them to explain different approaches. First is changing the mindset that "all of this" is infinite. It is not. Second, is to rely on Indigenous knowledge systems that have adapted on these ever-changing lands from time immemorial. Third, research, and the fourth is legislation.

I was given more specific suggestions, such as lobbying for more money to responsibly develop FireSmart communities with maintained fire guards. The infrastructure needs a substantial injection of funding for cable lines to be dug in deeper, roads need specific upgrades, water treatment plants need upgrades due to lower water levels, docks, and boat launch dredging, to provide access to critical watersheds, power lines and poles needs support infrastructure with sustainable energy access, and FireSmart communities with long-term commitments.

I support and encourage Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh to plant one million trees in fire affected areas by the next territorial election. We must act now to protect our future.

What should the GNWT do to grow the territory's economy?

N/A

Tell voters more about yourself. What languages do you speak?

I speak English and am learning my traditional language Dene Dedlıne.

Do you live in your riding? If not, why did you decide to run there?

I live within the Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh riding in Fort Resolution.

If elected, will you seek a cabinet position?

If elected, I will seek a cabinet position.

Would you consider the premiership, if elected?

If elected, I would consider a premiership.

Richard Edjericon. (Submitted)

Why are you running for office?

With my experience, I would like to help to make a difference to improve the lives for all residents in the Tu Nedh'e Wiilideh riding and the Northwest Territories, when dealing with the GNWT bureaucracy, policies and to build new relationships and partnerships. Working together is key.

What experience would you bring to the role of MLA?

I bring strong experience to the role of MLA.

During my career, as journeyman carpenter, I worked as independent contractor building homes in City of Yellowknife NT and worked for Pool Construction Ltd (PCL) & Clark Bowler Construction Ltd building (residential and commercial buildings) in the City of Yellowknife NT, and throughout the Northwest Territories and Nunavut.

I worked for the Northwest Territories Housing Corporation (NWTHC), North Slave District Office as the maintenance coordinator responsible to implement all local housing authority partnership agreements with NWTHC and worked as the project coordinator and managed multi million budgets in minor/major capital projects in the North Slave Region.

I also served as the former general manager for the Yellowknives Dene First Nation (YKDFN) - Housing Division from 1995 – 1999 to implement the first negotiated blocking funding agreement reached between the Northwest Territories Housing Corporation (NWTHC) and the Yellowknives Dene First Nation (YKDFN) to Administer: 1) NWTHC public housing 2) NWTHC program delivery 3) NWTHC minor/major capital projects & project management 4) negotiated an administration fee that eventually built the Narcise Betsina Housing Division Building in Ndilo that's wholly owned by YKDFN.

After my departure in 1999 as YKDFN housing division manager, to become the elected head Chief for Dettah and the Yellowknives Dene First Nation, and acting/Grand Chief spokeperson on behalf of the Akaitcho Chiefs for the Akaitcho Territory Government, where I was involved taking lead in negotiating and signing off key private partnership agreements with the mining industry in the Northwest Territories on behalf of the Yellowknives Dene First Nation, and Akaitcho Territorial Government.

As Head Chief for YKDFN, signed off the Private Negotiated Impact Benefit agreement with BHP Billiton Inc.

As Head Chief for YKDFN signed off the negotiated historical boundary agreement dispute made between the Tlicho Government and the Akaitcho Treaty 8 Tribal Corporation that led to the Tlicho Government Final Land Claim Agreement.

As Head Chief for YKDFN signed off the Negotiated Private Participation agreement with Diavik Diamond Mine Inc.

As acting Grand Chief signed off the Negotiated Akaitcho Framework Agreement with Canada/GNWT.

As Head Chief for YKDFN signed off the Negotiated Private Gahcho K'ue Participation Agreement with De Beers Inc.

Signed off the Negotiated Political Accord made between the Akaitcho Treaty 8 Tribal Corporation, GNWT, and Government of Canada.

As Head Chief for YKDFN signed off the Negotiated Private Snap Lake Participation Agreement with DeBeers Inc.

As the Head Chief for YKDFN signed off the negotiated joint venture agreement with the Tlicho Government to Kete Whii Trucking Ltd, Deton Cho Corporation to haul ore at the Ekati diamond mine site which eliminated the bidding conflicts between the Aboriginal governments.

As YKDFN Head Chief signed off the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between YKDFN and the City of Yellowknife promising to share information and establish a better working relationship towards creating municipal services for Ndilo and Dettah.

As Head Chief for YKDFN signed off the Interim Measure Agreement between Akaitcho Treaty 8 Tribal Corporation, GNWT and Government of Canada.

In March 2008, I was nominated for chairperson by the Mackenzie Valley Environmental Impact Review Board. Indian and Northern Affairs Canada appointed me as the Chairman to the Mackenzie Valley Environmental Impact Review Board as a federal nominee by the late INAC Minister Hon. Jim Prentice. I was re-nominated for the second time by the review board and re-appointed by INAC Minister Hon. Mr. John Duncan.

Strong knowledge of the Socio-Economic Agreements (SEA) made between the Governments of the Northwest Territories, Dominion Diamonds Mines formally (BHP Billiton Inc), Diavik Diamond Mines, De Beers Inc - Gahcho Kue Diamond Mines. SEA focussed on 1) Employment 2) Training 3) Business Opportunity 4) Canadian Zinc 5) Mackenzie Gas Project.

I am very confident with my strong Aboriginal leadership experience, strong federal/territorial political lobbying experience, strong Aboriginal community engagement experience, strong Aboriginal resource development negotiation & engagement experience with industry, strong knowledge of the MVRMA & regulatory process experience, strong managerial experience, strong communication experience, strong interpersonal skills experience, strong northwest territory housing corporation capital projects, programs delivery, local housing authority management experiences, and strong 24 years of northern residential/commercial construction experience as journeyman certified carpenter/contractor, 12 years of N.W.T. Housing Corporation project management experience, independent contractor project management/site superintendent experiences, for the role of MLA.

What is the biggest issue facing the territory right now?

The reality of the GNWT current state-of-affairs.

GNWT 2023-24 2.2 billion annual budget.

GNWT 2023-24 1.6 billion deficit capped off at 1.8 billion by the Government of Canada.

The GNWT 2023-24 fire season will cost 200m + and that cost needs to be added to the 1.6 billion deficits for the total of 1.8B.

The Federal Government of Canada will need to approve the GNWT overall budget deficit (increase) for the GNWT 2024-25 fiscal year budget.

The GNWT receives 75 cents on the dollar from the Government of Canada from grants & contributions on behalf of Indigenous population and added in the overall GNWT Budget.

On April 1, 1999, the map of Canada was redrawn. The Northwest Territories was divided into two territories to allow for the creation of Nunavut. Prior to separation between the two territories, we had 3,300 government employees between the two territories. After division 24 years later the GNWT is at 6,600 employees & contractors.

The mining industry is winding down and reclamation mode.

The mining royalty's payments to the GNWT are cut back.

The NWT lost 1,000 residents in 2023-24 and $40,000 per resident in transfer payment for a total of $40M from Ottawa to the GNWT.

The GNWT is essentially broke, and they need to restructure to live within the means of their overall 2023-24 annual budget going forward.

The 20th GNWT Assembly will have to make tough decisions to fulfil their mandate, and to live within their means without going into further deficit.

What is the biggest issue in your riding?

Affordable housing & homeownership repairs.

Since the N.W.T. Housing Corporation was created in 1972, their internal written (policies) hindered residents in the N.W.T. from getting proper programming for new homeownership and homeownership repair. The policies were created with no consultation or accommodation with Indigenous governments. It's got to the point now where the Indigenous governments in the N.W.T. are applying directly to the Government of Canada CIRNAC for new homeownership and homeownership repairs and bypassing Housing NWT. On April 14, 2022, Housing N.W.T. applied for 60M dollars directly to CIRNAC in competition with Indigenous Governments to address the housing crisis in the N.W.T. but turned around and put 60M to fix up their own public housing inventory. The question here is how this funding is helping to address the real housing crisis in the N.W.T.

My goal is to work and think outside the box, and work closely with Indigenous governments, Government of Canada (CIRNAC), and Minister of Housing N.W.T. to help address all homeownership repairs, and new homeownership homes for Dettah, Ndilo, Lutsel K'e and Fort Resolution over a four-year period.

I will work with the GNWT premier, and Housing N.W.T. Minister to hire a qualified contractor to do the unit condition rating inspection and overall cost to complete the homeownership repairs in detail for labour and material for each unit, in each community.

Once the final report is complete, then the same contractor will be responsible to write a detailed proposal on behalf of each Indigenous government to the Government of Canada (CIRNAC) to fund this project over the four-year period. The funds received for the homeowner's repairs and new homeownership homes will be a (forgivable grant funding) to each homeowner.

This would be a great opportunity to also provide trades training at the local level with qualified contractors during the four-year period.

What needs the most improvement in how the GNWT operates?

Given the current state-of-affairs of the GNWT, we need to do a complete re-assessment of all GNWT departments and start living within the means of the overall operating budgets. We need outside consultants to give an unbiased report needed to restructure the GNWT and live within our budgets and deficit.

How are we going to co-existence with section-35 Indigenous Claimant Agreements and the GNWT in the next four-year term and subsequent four-year term thereafter. New discussions between all parties are needed to develop a new constitution between the Indigenous Claimant Groups and the GNWT going forward.

If you could accomplish only one thing while in office, what would it be?

Tough question because small communities do matter, especially when I get less than .04 of % in my riding on the overall $2.2B 2023-24 budget and that is unchanged since the creation of the GNWT going back to 1967.

What we need right now in my riding is GNWT Infrastructure.

For example:

Dettah school, Ndilo school gymnasium, Ndilo community hall, dust control, chip seal roads residential/commercial lot development for Lutsel K'e & Fort Resolution NT. New prefeasibility cost analyses to build a new winter ice road from Yellowknife to Lutsel K'e.

What would you do as MLA to improve the GNWT's relationship with Indigenous governments?

Going forward with this new government on November 14, 2023. We need to bring in all the leaders from throughout the N.W.T., NGOs, industry leaders etc. and 19 elected MLAs to sit down in Yellowknife for four days to flush out the outcomes of the discussion and that will frame the next 2023-24 GNWT mandate, before deciding on the next best Speaker, premier and cabinet ministers. This meeting should be facilitated by an independent unbiased contractor with proper translation and good food.

At this meeting all participants should have a say on how to best select the person out of the 19 MLAs for the premier, Speaker and cabinet ministers out of the new elected MLAs to carry out the new mandate.

The key here is to build new relations and partnership with Indigenous government and GNWT elected MLAs to address the GNWT state-of-affairs. This government is the people's government, and this is our problem, and we need to work together to fix this problem to the best of our abilities.

What should the territory do to address the impacts of climate change?

If we could get all the leaders, industry and NGOs together in the same room then this issue can be discussed and be part of the overall GNWT mandate to help address climate change.

What should the GNWT do to grow the territory's economy?

If we could get all the leaders, industry and NGOs together in the same room then this issue can be discussed and be part of the overall GNWT mandate to help address the growth of the territory's economy.

Tell voters more about yourself. What languages do you speak?

English, understand the Chipewyan and Wiilideh language.

Do you live in your riding? If not, why did you decide to run there?

Yes. Ndilo.

If elected, will you seek a cabinet position?

If we could get all the leaders, industry and NGOs together in the same room then this issue can be discussed to best select the best Speaker, premier & cabinet ministers from the 19 MLAs.

Would you consider the premiership, if elected?

If we could get all the leaders, industry and NGOs together in the same room then this issue can be discussed to best select the best Speaker, premier & cabinet ministers 19 MLAs.